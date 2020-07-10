‘The Batman’ Feature Film Inspires New DC Series at HBO Max

The Batman director Matt Reeves is teaming up with Terence Winter (creator of Boardwalk Empire), Dylan Clark (The Batman producer), and Warner Bros. Television on a new DC dramatic series greenlit at HBO Max. The HBO Max series will be set in the Gotham City police department world created in the upcoming, much-anticipated feature film starring Robert Pattinson.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” stated Matt Reeves.

“We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company is on board to produce the as-yet-untitled series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves, Winter, Clark, Daniel Pipski, and Adam Kassan will be involved as executive producers.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come. This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Reeves’ The Batman is targeting an October 2021 theatrical release.

Details on the Untitled Series, Courtesy of HBO Max:

“The groundbreaking television series to be written by Winter is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”







