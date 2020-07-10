Will fans of Netflix’s The Order learn the series’ fate during the show’s [email protected] panel? Odds are good there will a season three announcement during the virtual panel set for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3pm PT.

[email protected] is the 2020 version of the San Diego Comic-Con, the popular pop culture convention that normally draws hundreds of thousands of people to San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter each year. The Covid-19 pandemic squashed plans for this year’s Con and instead the SDCC organizers put together a virtual version free to fans around the globe. Virtual panels promoting dozens of films and televisions shows will stream over the July 23rd through July 26th weekend on the Con’s official YouTube channel.

Nomadic Pictures announced fans can expect to see series stars Jake Manley (‘Jack’), Adam DiMarco (‘Randall’), Devery Jacobs (‘Lilith’), Thomas Elms (‘Hamish’), Louriza Tronco (‘Gabrielle’), and Katharine Isabelle (‘Vera’) participate in the panel. Series creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton and writer/executive producer Shelley Eriksen will also join the discussion along with executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes.

According to the official announcement, the cast “will discuss the inspiration behind our favorite secret society, how characters have coped with the events of season two, the backstory of a few new surprise guest stars and answer some burning questions left unanswered after the finale.”

Season two of the series was released on Netflix on June 18, 2020.

The Order Plot:

The Order follows college freshman Jack Morton (Manley) who joins a fabled secret society where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. In season two, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?









