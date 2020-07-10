‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 8: Photos, Plot and Trailer

Guest star Dichen Lachman returns as Jiaying on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season seven episode eight. Directed by Eli Gonda from a script by James C. Oliver, episode eight will air on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Joel Stoffer, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, Byron Mann, and Enver Gjokaj guest star in episode eight.

“After, Before” Plot: With the Zephyr’s time drive malfunctioning, the team is quite literally hurling toward disaster and Yo-Yo may be their only hope. The only problem? To get her powers back, she’ll need to enlist the help of an old adversary and revisit part of her past long hidden away.







The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.