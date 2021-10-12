‘The Bear’ Restaurant Comedy Gets a Series Order from FX

FX just announced they’ve picked up the half-hour comedy The Bear to series and are targeting a 2022 premiere. The network also confirmed Shameless‘ Jeremy Allen White is on board to star.

The season one cast will also include Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Abby Elliott (Indebted), and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment). Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson will appear in recurring roles.

Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman), Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Nate Matteson (Station Eleven), Christopher Storer (Eighth Grade) and Josh Senior are executive producing. Matty Matheson serves as a consulting producer.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

“We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world,” said Calo. “And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writer’s room.”

FX describes The Bear as a comedy about a young chef, played by White, who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.







