‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 5 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

The team race to save a man who wound up on the losing side of a battle with a chainsaw on Fox’s 9-1-1 season five episode five. “Peer Pressure” will air on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.

“Peer Pressure” Plot: The members of the 118 face an awkward rescue call when they arrive on the scene of a man who has over-exerted himself exercising. The team also must save the life of a groundskeeper whose chainsaw cut into him and race to an explosion at a retirement community.

Meanwhile, Athena has an extreme reaction to Harry’s new behavior. Then, Hen and Eddie, as well as Buck and Ravi, have rocky starts to their new partnerships, and May receives an emergency call from a suicidal teen, while continuing her uneasy work relationship with Claudette.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The first responders race into action when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.