‘The White Lotus’ to Welcome Guests for a Second Season

Mike White’s The White Lotus has picked up a second season order from HBO. The limited series’ first season will air its final episode on Sunday, August 15, 2021. HBO’s renewal announcement didn’t confirm when we can expect the second season to debut.

Season one is set in a luxurious Hawaiian resort, but the action in season two will move to a different White Lotus location. It will also involve a new set of characters.

The series was created by Mike White, with White serving as writer, director, and executive producer. David Bernad and Nick Hall are also involved as executive producers.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Season one starred Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), and Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade). Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and Steve Zahn (Treme) were also featured in the first season.

Series Description, Courtesy of HBO:

The White Lotus is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.







