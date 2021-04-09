‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: “Rearview Mirror” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Series star Max Thieriot pulls double duty in front of and behind the camera as director of CBS’s SEAL Team season four episode 12. Written by Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman Feyereisen, episode 12 – “Rearview Mirror” – will air on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Episode 12 guest stars include Rachel Boston, Kaliayh Rhambo, Shiva Negar, Kurt Yaeger, Jean-Pierre Vertus, and Jason Dohring.

“Rearview Mirror” Plot: Jason’s visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader. Also, several Bravo members grapple with their personal relationships when Command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
Scott Foxx as Full Metal, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser and David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in ‘SEAL Team’ season 4 episode 12 (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in the “Rearview Mirror” episode (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, and Mike Wade as Lt. Wes Soto. (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
Alona Tal as Stella Baxter and Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser in season 4 episode 12 (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
Mike Wade as Lt. Wes Soto and David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in season 4 episode 12 (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 12
Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser and Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in season 4 episode 12 (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR