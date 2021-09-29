‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Poster Teases a December 29th Premiere

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have made it official – the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on the subscription streaming service on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The new spin-off series was teased at the end of The Mandalorian season two in a special scene, but no other real details on the series had been released until Disney+ dropped the poster and premiere date announcement today.

The official announcement confirmed Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Per the press release:

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. John Bartnicki serves as a producer, John Hampian is co-producer, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are on board as co-executive producers.



