‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 2 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

ABC’s The Good Doctor continues season five with an episode that finds the hospital undergoing some startling changes after a game-changing season premiere. Season five episode two, “Piece of Cake,” was directed by Tim Southam from a script by Tracy Taylor and David Hoselton. Episode two will air on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode two guest stars include Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Lyndon Smith as Abby Clemmis, Blessing Adedijo as Madeline Cross, Constance Ejuma as Esther, and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.

“Piece of Cake” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.