‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Film Debuts This December on Roku

The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, canceled in June by NBC after two seasons, reunited for a two-hour musical celebrating the holiday season. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will help kick off the winter holidays with a December 1, 2021 release on The Roku Channel. The music-filled holiday movie marks Roku’s first-ever original feature-length film.

Jane Levy returns as Zoey, with Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters also reprising their roles for the holiday musical.

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” said series creator Austin Winsberg. “This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come…”

“We knew bringing this story to life was important for the fans and to do so by the holiday season would be the biggest gift we could give the long-time followers of the show. We’re honored to be able to share such a heartfelt holiday tale that will resonate with people for generations to come. Music and the holidays go hand-in-hand and we’re excited to celebrate Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas right here on The Roku Channel, stated Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming.

Winsberg wrote the film and Richard Shepard directed. Winsberg, Shepard, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles served as executive producers. Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore returns to co-choreograph with Jillian Meyers. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a Lionsgate Television production in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

The Roku Channel released the following short synopsis:

“On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.”







