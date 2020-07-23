‘The Boys’ Crazy Whale Clip Plus Season 3 News

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys [email protected] panel debuted one of the craziest, grossiest video clips from the series to date (and that’s saying a lot). The minute-long clip finds The Boys taking on The Deep as he rides a very unlucky whale. If you watched season one, you can probably guess what happens to the poor whale.

Season two will premiere on September 4, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The second season consists of eight episodes and will wrap up on October 9th.

As if showing off a new clip wasn’t enough, Amazon announced the series has already been renewed for a third season during the [email protected] panel.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke. “As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

Returning season one cast members include Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk. Karen Fukuhara is Kimiko, Dominique McElligott is Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher is A-Train, Chace Crawford is The Deep, Nathan Mitchell is Black Noir, and Tomer Capon returns as Frenchie.

Aya Cash joins the cast for season two as a new Supe named Stormfront. Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

The Boys Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.









