‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Premiere Date and First Look Trailer

Wynonna pledges to take back Purgatory and rid it of demons in the official two-minute trailer for Syfy’s Wynonna Earp season four. The trailer acknowledges the series wouldn’t be around for season four if it weren’t for the dedication of fans campaigning for its renewal. It also shows off clips of all our fan-favorite characters back and ready to kick serious demon butt.

In addition to dropping the trailer, Syfy, CTV Sci-Fi, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films and Cineflix Media confirmed season four will premiere on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Production on season four was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so only the first six episodes of the season are complete. Episode six will serve as the mid-season finale and is set for Sunday, August 30th at 10pm ET/PT.

Filming’s expected to resume sometime later this summer in Calgary. Syfy didn’t announce the premiere date for season four’s final six episodes.

Wynonna Earp will be among the series represented at the first-ever [email protected] scheduled for July 23-26th. [email protected] is a virtual event serving as a replacement for the San Diego Comic-Con which was canceled earlier this year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cast members Melanie Scrofano (“Wynonna Earp”), Tim Rozon (“Doc Holliday”), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (“Waverly Earp”), Katherine Barrell (“Nicole Haught), and Varun Saranga (“Jeremy Chetri”) are expected to join series creator Emily Andras for the show’s panel.

The Plot:

“In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whiskey and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…”