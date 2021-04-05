‘The Circle’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces the 8 New Contestants

The trailer for Netflix’s season two of the unscripted competition series The Circle shows off the new players while promising new twists. The new season, hosted once again by Michelle Buteau, kicks off on April 14th with the release of episodes one through four.

Episodes five through eight follow on April 21st. Episodes nine through 12 will premiere on April 28th, leading up to the May 5th finale.

Season two’s contestants include Too Hot to Handle‘s Chloe (22, from Essex, UK), Bryant (27, from Chico, CA), Courtney (28, from Los Angeles, CA), Deleesa (32, from Bronx, NY), Jack (20, from New Haven, CT), Lee (58, from Dallas, TX), Savannah (25, from Los Angeles, CA), and Terelisha (34, from Dallas, TX).

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jo Harcourt Smith, and Toni Ireland executive produce for Studio Lambert. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive produce for Motion Content Group.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?







