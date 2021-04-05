‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2021 Performers Announced

Mark your calendars, Country music fans. The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be held on April 18, 2021, has just announced its full star-studded lineup of performers. Among the artists confirmed to hit the stage are Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, and Mickey Guyton.

Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young are also set to perform.

The ACM Awards will air live on the CBS Television Network beginning at 8pm ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

According to the official announcement, 25+ artists will perform over 30 songs from this year’s awards show’s three iconic Country Music venues: The Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Additional details on the electrifying performances, including groundbreaking collaborations, will be unveiled as we move closer to the awards show date.

Country music’s big night is hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton. Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris lead the way in nominations with six apiece. Competing in the Album of the Year category are Born Here, Live Here, Die Here by Luke Bryan, Mixtape Vol. 1 by Kane Brown, Never Will by Ashley McBryde, Skeletons by Brothers Osborne, and Starting Over by Chris Stapleton.

With COVID-19 still very much present, the Academy of Country Music released the following statement about safety precautions:

“The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority. All guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by Dick Clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.”







