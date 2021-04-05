‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos: “Man of Honor” Preview

The officers race against the clock to find a kidnapped young girl on CBS’s The Rookie season three episode 10, “Man of Honor.” Episode 10, directed by Sylvain White from a script by Elizabeth Davis Beall and Diana Mendez Boucher, will air on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Guest stars include Zayne Emory, Currie Graham, Lauren Tom, Kamar De Los Reyes, and Christian Keyes.

“Man of Honor” Plot: Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen’s first day riding without training officers isn’t what they thought it would be.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.