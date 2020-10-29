The CW Announces New 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Supergirl’ and More

The CW’s primetime lineup will finally look close to what’s normal for the network come January 2021. Premiere dates have been set for new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl (the final season), Black Lightning, Charmed, and Legacies. All-American, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Penn & Teller Fool Us also return for new seasons in early 2021.

New shows joining The CW’s schedule in 2021 include Superman & Lois, Trickster (a Canadian series getting its U.S. premiere), and Walker starring Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki.

The first Critics Choice Super Awards honoring the best of the Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation genres in film and television will air on January 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The CW’s New Season Premiere Dates:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

8:00-10:00PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

Details on Trickster:

Based on the best-selling novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson and created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott, Trickster stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

More on Walker:

Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.







