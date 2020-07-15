Tyra Banks Takes Over for Tom Bergeron as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Host

After hosting the series for 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron is out as host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Model Tyra Banks has officially been announced by the network as the new host of the dancing competition series. Banks is also executive producing.

Erin Andrews is also exiting the series and will not return for season 29.

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars‚ we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Commenting on her new hosting gig, Banks said, “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Although ABC’s official announcement did not include any details on Bergeron’s exit, the former host took to social media to say goodbye.

Bergeron posted on Twitter: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars averaged 9.1 million viewers.







