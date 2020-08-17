Comedian Katherine Ryan wrote, produced, and stars in The Duchess, a new comedy series debuting on Netflix on September 11, 2020. Netflix just unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming first season along with a batch of season one photos.

In addition to series creator Katherine Ryan, the season one cast includes Beau Gadsdon, Steen Raskopoulos, and Rory Keenan. The series is executive produced by Ryan, Dave Becky, Josh Lierman, Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Duchess is Katherine Ryan’s debut scripted comedy series which follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. But can two wrongs make another right?