‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Cast Info

Amy Carlson joins CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted in a recurring role as Bounty Hunter Jackie Ward with season two episode three, “Deconflict.” Episode three was directed by Elodie Keene from a script by Wendy West and will air on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon returns as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg stars as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand stars as Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode three guest stars include Xander Berkeley, Cadden Jones, Scott Drummond, Ariana Cordero, Robert Pendilla, and Charles Everett. Lauren Cohn, Jeffrey Mark, Danielle Dallacco, and Luke Hofmaier also guest star.

“Deconflict” Plot: After witnessing her husband’s murder, a woman is kidnapped from her home along with a mysterious stash of money hidden in her floor. When Jess realizes there may be a connection to one of his past cases, the need to find the kidnapper becomes personal.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.