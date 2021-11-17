‘The Expanse’ Season 6 Trailer Promises an Epic Final Season

Prime Video’s just unveiled the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed sci-fi action series, The Expanse. Season six will premiere on December 10, 2021, with new episodes arriving on Fridays leading up to the series finale on January 14, 2022.

Season six stars Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala. Cara Gee plays Camina Drummer, Frankie Adams is Bobbie Draper, Keon Alexander is Marco Inaros, Nadine Nicole is Clarissa Mao, and Jasai Chase Owens stars as Filip Inaros.

The Expanse is based on James S.A. Corey’s novels and was created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. Showrunner Naren Shankar executive produces along with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak.

Prime Video released the following description of the series and what’s in store for the final season:

“The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.

This season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide.

Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”







