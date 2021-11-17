‘Ozark’ Debuts Season 4 Photos and Teaser Trailer: No Ending is Reached by Accident

The one-minute teaser trailer for Ozark‘s fourth and final season kicks off at the beginning of the end and works its way backwards through the seasons. The theme for the final season seems to be all decisions have consequences, but what price the Byrdes will have to pay is still to be disclosed.

The new teaser arrived with the first batch of photos from the upcoming final season.

Season four will arrive in two parts, with the first new seven episodes premiering on January 21, 2022.

The cast is led by Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award winner Laura Linney, and Emmy Award winner Julia Garner. Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Lisa Emery also star. In addition, the cast includes Felix Solis, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

New cast members for the final season include Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, and Katrina Lenk. Netflix released the following descriptions of who they’ll be playing:

Javi Elizonndro (played by Herrera) – Navarro’s nephew is tired of playing the obedient lieutenant and looks to seize power for himself.

Mel Sattem (played by Rothenberg) – A disgraced ex-cop turned P.I. arrives to get Helen’s signature on her divorce papers and stumbles into the Byrdes’ dirty laundry. The more they lie, the more he digs.

Clare Shaw (played by Lenk) – CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company makes a deal with the Byrdes and learns the true cost of power.

Writer Chris Mundy returns to guide the series as showrunner. Mundy also executive produces with Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.