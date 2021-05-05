Tom Hiddleston Announces New ‘Loki’ Premiere Date

Tom Hiddleston declares Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the short video announcing the new premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki. The upcoming original series focusing on the God of Mischief moved up its premiere date and will now arrive on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on Disney+.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the cast of the much-anticipated comic book-inspired series includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The live-action series was directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.