‘The Flight Attendant’ with Kaley Cuoco is Renewed for Season 2

The Flight Attendant isn’t grounded just yet. Although it was originally listed as a “limited series,” HBO Max isn’t ready to say goodbye quite yet. The critically acclaimed series has, justifiably, earned a second season.

Series star Kaley Cuoco executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, and Sarah Schechter. The comedic thriller is a Yes, Norman Productions (Cuoco’s company), Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television production.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” stated Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

In addition to Cuoco, season one stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

Season one premiered on November 18, 2020 and proved to be incredibly popular, with ratings improving each week of its eight-episode run.

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

Season one concluded on December 17, 2020. There’s no word yet on when we can expect season two to arrive. HBO Max teased the second season will feature Cassie in a new adventure.

The Flight Attendant Season 1 Description, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Season one was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian and told the story of how an entire life can change in one night. Flight attendant “Cassie Bowden” (Cuoco) woke up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.







