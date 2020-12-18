‘Snowfall’ Season 4 and ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Premiere in February 2021

FX has set a February 24, 2021 premiere date for season four of Snowfall. The critically acclaimed drama will air on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on FX and will then will be available the following day on FX on Hulu.

Season four episodes one and two will premiere on Feb. 24th. Per FX, season four will consist of 10 episodes.

John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron created the series and serve as executive producers with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. In addition, Andron is the showrunner.

The official season four premiere date announcement included details on the upcoming season:

“Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is ‘morning again in America,’ but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the ‘war on drugs.’ Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.”

The new documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered will join FX’s primetime lineup on Friday, February 12, 2021. The six-part series will drop two new episodes each week, with each episode available the following day on FX on Hulu.

Hip Hop Uncovered is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker, and BJ Levin.

Per the official synopsis:

“From executive producer Malcolm Spellman and Oscar and Emmy-winning production company Lightbox, comes Hip Hop Uncovered, an examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop. Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it.

Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.”







