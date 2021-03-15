Netflix just released the official trailer for The Irregulars, a new crime drama set to premiere on the streaming service on March 26, 2021. The trailer’s release was accompanied by the official poster for the series’ first season.

The cast includes Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King) as Bea, Darci Shaw (Judy) as Jessie, Jojo Macari (Sex Education) as Billy, and Mckell David (Snatch) as Spike. Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) plays Leopold, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) is Sherlock Holmes, Royce Pierreson (The Witcher) is John Watson, and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials) stars as The Linen Man.

The Irregulars was written and executive produced by series creator Tom Bidwell (Watership Down). Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders) also executive produce. Rebecca Hodgson produces and Johnny Allan (Endeavour) serves as lead director. Joss Agnew (Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directed season one episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.









