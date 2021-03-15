Harold reveals he knows what Red’s up to on the next episode of NBC’s The Blacklist season eight. After taking a two-week break, episode 11 – “Captain Kidd” – will air on March 26, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Captain Kidd” Plot: The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.