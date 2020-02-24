The Most Dangerous Animal of All Unveils an Official Trailer

FX just released the full official trailer for The Most Dangerous Animal of All. The four-part series, which marks FX’s first venture into the true crime docuseries genre, will premiere on March 6th at 8pm ET/PT.

All four episodes will be available for bingewatching on FX on March 6th. Following its FX premiere, the docuseries will be made available the following day to Hulu subscribers.

The docuseries is based on the bestselling book by Gary L. Stewart and Susan Mustafa. Ross M. Dinerstein (The Innocent Man) and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) executive produced the series.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

The Most Dangerous Animal of All explores Gary L. Stewart’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. It’s an honest depiction of true life and true crime unexpectedly merging to upend one man’s understanding of his own identity.







