Dare Me Season 1 Episode 9: “Fog of War” Photos and Preview

Season one episode eight of USA Network’s Dare Me found Addy freaking out over being drawn into the cover-up of Sarge Will Mosley’s death. Coach Colette made Addy an unwilling accomplice to her lover’s death which, at least temporarily, has been labeled a suicide.

Although Addy’s totally wrapped up in her coach’s tangled loved life, Colette spent the second half of episode eight distancing herself from the troubled teen. Meanwhile, Beth’s spidey sense was tingling as she sensed something wasn’t right about her on-again/off-again best friend.

Up next, season one episode nine, “Fog of War.” Episode nine is set to air on March 1, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

“Fog of War” Plot – As tragic news spreads through town, Colette ices Addy out and Beth starts asking questions.







Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sports drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”