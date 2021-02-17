The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola Earn Renewal Orders

CBS wants more of its Monday night comedy block, awarding The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola new season orders. Both half-hour comedies will be part of CBS’s 2021-2022 broadcast season.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” stated Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

According to the network, season three of The Neighborhood has 7.06 million viewers and ranks as the #2 most-watched comedy. In its second season, Bob Hearts Abishola has 6.70 million viewers.

The cast of The Neighborhood includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone serve as executive producers.

Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa star in Bob Hearts Abishola. Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Beth McCarthy Miller are the executive producers.

The Neighborhood Plot:

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town.

Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

Details on Bob Hearts Abishola:

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.







