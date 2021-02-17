The Walt Disney Company just released a devilish trailer for the live-action film, Cruella. The trailer features Emma Stone in the title role declaring, “The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad…and a little bit mad.” There’s even a brief shot of the film’s four-legged stars sharing their displeasure at the very sight of Cruella de Vil.

Disney also released two posters and new photos from the upcoming May 28, 2021 release.

In addition to Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land), the film stars two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.

Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) produced, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) designed the costumes.

The Cruella Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.