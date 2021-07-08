‘What If…?’ Trailer Imagines Alternate Versions of Key Marvel Movies

The new trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? racked up more than 2 million views during its first hours in release. The series marks the first animated offering from Marvel Studios and explores possible alternate outcomes of specific events from throughout movies in the MCU.

The new animated series will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Loki, which has been releasing new season one episodes on Wednesdays, will finish up on July 14th.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios released the following description of What If…?:

“Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.”