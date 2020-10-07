‘Next’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “File #2”

Fox’s new one-hour drama Next continues its season one run with episode two, #File 2.” Episode two is set to air on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of Fox’s dramatic thriller is led by John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, and Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc. Eve Harlow plays Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten is Ben, Gerardo Celasco is Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino is Abby LeBlanc, Michael Mosley is CM, and Evan Whitten is Ethan Salazar.

“File #2” Plot: After being mishandled by a Zava employee, the A.I. called NEXT escapes the confined servers of its home company and gains internet access. When Ethan’s bullying intensifies, he reveals that Iliza has been persuading him to seek revenge. Concerned about her son, Shea recruits Paul and her co-workers C.M., Gina and Ben to help use Ethan’s connection with Iliza to track NEXT’s possible location.

Meanwhile, Paul tries to rekindle his relationship with his daughter, Abby, and grapples with the onset of his health condition.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Next is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another.