‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Featurette: Inside Netflix’s Riveting Chess Drama

Netflix just released a nearly 15 minute video exploring the creation of The Queen’s Gambit limited series. The mesmerizing, critically acclaimed limited series is set in the world of a chess prodigy, however you absolutely don’t need to know anything about the game to be drawn in.

The behind-the-scenes featurette includes interviews with series star Anya Taylor-Joy as well as executive producer, writer, and director Scott Frank. William Horberg and Allan Scott also executive produced, Michelle Tesoro edited, Steven Meizler was the cinematographer, and Gabriele Binder designed the costumes. Uli Hanisch was the production designer and Daniel Parker did the hair and makeup design.

The Queen’s Gambit‘s score was composed by Carlos Rafael Rivera.

According to Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit now stands as the “Biggest Limited Scripted Series Ever” on the streaming service. More than 62 million households have streamed the series since its premiere on October 23, 2020.

In addition to an outstanding lead performance by Anya Taylor-Joy, the limited series based on the novel by Walter Tevis features Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp.

The Plot and Key Characters, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY is Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon: An orphaned girl in Kentucky who realizes an incredible talent for chess while developing a dependency on tranquilizers at an early age. As she grows into a young woman, Beth is fueled by her addictions, jeopardizing herself and those around her in her determined pursuit of becoming champion.

MARIELLE HELLER is Mrs. Alma Wheatley: A lonely housewife with an absent husband and her own vices, Alma welcomes Beth as both her adopted daughter and much-needed companion.

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER is Benny Watts: Arrogant, confident and calm, Benny Watts, a young chess talent himself, becomes one of Beth’s greatest opponents as well as one of her closest allies.

MOSES INGRAM is Jolene: Fellow orphan, and host to new resident, Jolene, quickly befriends Beth and helps her navigate the rules and regulations of orphan life.

HARRY MELLING is Harry Beltik: A traditional learner and one of the best chess players in the state of Kentucky, Harry is in awe of Beth’s talent and enters her life when she is at a low point.

BILL CAMP is Mr. Shaibel: A janitor who introduces Beth to the game of chess and is quickly humbled by her natural ability at the game. Mr. Shaibel opens new doors for the young prodigy.







