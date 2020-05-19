Fox has officially renewed the one-hour medical drama The Resident and the half-hour comedy Last Man Standing for the upcoming 2020-2021 primetime season. The Resident will return for its fourth season and Last Man Standing earned its third season on Fox (and its ninth season overall).

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

The Resident season three averaged 10 million viewers and Last Man Standing‘s second season drew in more than eight million viewers. Both series were among the top broadcast shows in their genres.

The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. Last Man Standing‘s cast is led by Tim Allen and includes Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu, and Hector Elizondo.

The Resident Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The Resident continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Last Man Standing Description:

Last Man Standing follows Mike Baxter (Allen), a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.







