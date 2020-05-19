‘Space Force’ Official Trailer: “Space is Hard”

Show of hands…how many of you expected Steve Carell to add “that’s what she said” after declaring space is hard in the full trailer for Netflix’s Space Force? The new comedy from The Office creative team of Carell and Greg Daniels is set to launch on Netflix on May 29, 2020.

In addition to Steve Carell, the cast includes John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Greg Daniels is the showrunner and Howard Klein serves as an executive producer.

Jimmy O. Yang is set to host the “Inside Joke: Space Force” podcast which will also debut on May 29, 2020. The podcast will feature cast and crew members and will provide an inside look into the twisted workplace comedy.

The Space Force Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”







