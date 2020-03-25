The Resident Season 3 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of the Season Finale

Fox’s The Resident is set to wrap up season three with episode 20, “Burn It All Down.” Episode 20 will air on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette “Nic” Nevin, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, and Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh. Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Dr. Mina Okafor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner is Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves is Dr. Kitt Voss, and Glenn Morshower is Marshall Winthrop. Morris Chestnut joins the cast as Dr. Barrett Cain.

“Burn It All Down” Plot – Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.

Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer.







The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Entering its third season, The Resident continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis while fighting for their patients.

In season three, Red Rock Mountain Medical has taken over, inserting its own doctors – including new neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain – and nurses into the well-oiled machine that was once Chastain Memorial Hospital, and causing the doctors to fight harder than ever against the corrupting influence of money in healthcare. The hospital is being run like a profit-hungry corporation – reaping huge financial gains, while risking the lives of its patients.

Dr. Randolph Bell is well-aware of the dangerous deal he has made with Red Rock in order to get Chastain out of its financial crisis and, as a result, initially turns a blind eye to the new corporate mantra of profits over patients. It’s not long before Dr. Conrad Hawkins incurs Red Rock’s fury when he confronts the problems head-on, becoming a whistleblower. The good fight he leads could ultimately threaten everything he holds dear, including his ability to practice medicine.

The Justice League of young healthcare providers must unite to fight for and with him, with Nicolette “Nic” Nevins in the lead. Nic attempts to recover from a devastating personal loss by throwing herself into patient care and her work for the uninsured through her clinic.

Dr. Devon Pravesh will find himself rotating out of the ER and gaining experience and power of his own in new positions within the hospital, eventually moving up to a first-year resident. Dr. AJ Austin will continue to bond with his mentee, the exceptionally talented surgeon, Dr. Mina Okafor. She’ll be his support as he navigates a relationship with his complicated biological family, while striving to maintain one with the parents who raised him. Okafor will be faced with a potential new family dynamic of her own, when her best friend, Adaku, who carries the BRCA breast cancer gene, returns pregnant with no father in the picture.

Meanwhile, the power and ruthlessness of new neurosurgeon Dr. Cain takes the hospital by storm. He embodies all the evil that can result when doctors care more for the bottom line than for their patients. Dr. Kitt Voss is the first to realize that his charm hides a medical demon, but standing against him could have serious consequences for her future. Cain’s ability to generate millions for Chastain leaves him free to exact swift revenge on those who oppose him – and no one is off-limits.