‘The Resident’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: “Finding Family” Preview

Only two new episodes of Fox’s The Resident season four remain, with the penultimate episode – episode 13 – putting expanding families front and center. Episode 13, “Finding Family,” will air on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell. Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Dr. Mina Okafor, Jane Leeves is Dr. Kit Voss, Malcolm-Jamal Warner is Dr. AJ Austin, and Morris Chestnut is R. Barrett Cain.

How to Get Away with Murder‘s Conrad Ricamora continues his guest-starring run as Dr. Jake Wong.

“Finding Family” Plot: On the day of Nic’s baby shower, Billie takes full control to make sure it goes smoothly, but a secret she’s been hiding changes everything. Devon and Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi) stumble upon an apartment fire, where they assist in getting victims safely to Chastain and Leela gets a chance to prove her skills to Raptor.

Meanwhile, Jake (Ricamora) and his husband deal with the complications of Sammie’s (guest star Chedi Chang) health, as they prepare to become more permanent fixtures in her life, and both Raptor and Rose receive exciting news.

The Official Season 4 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Entering its fourth season, The Resident will shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

This season, a glimpse at the harrowing nightmare that was COVID-19’s relentless grip on urban hospitals will give way, as the series jumps forward to sunnier days. With black-hearted Red Rock Mountain Medical figurehead Logan Kim ousted, the rudderless hospital finds its new CEO in star orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss, when she spearheads Chastain’s transition from private to public hospital. Now, after three seasons of bucking the system, the doctors have a seat at the table – and will fight to fix the broken machine from the inside.

Reeling from an earth-shattering loss, Dr. Devon Pravesh begins suffering from an identity crisis, as he blames the flawed public hospital model, of which he is now a part. After their challenging year, Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Nurse Practioner Nicolette Nevin tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. But shortly thereafter, Nic suffers a horrifying experience, the fallout of which will plague her for years. With support from both Conrad and Nic’s oldest friend, the unpredictable, sharp-tongued nurse Billie Ramos, Nic battles her trauma head-on to get back in the ring for her patients.

When Chastain’s public status and slashed payroll budget costs them their top surgeons, Dr. Randolph Bell finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora). Bell attempts to bring Dr. Wong to Chastain to increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital and to repair their complicated past.

Overqualified Surgical Resident Dr. Mina Okafor world is upended when she discovers her immigration status has been threatened in a way that even her brilliant, braggadocious mentor, Dr. AJ Austin may not be able to help her with. Dr. Barrett Cain is blindsided by karma and a colleague, in a cataclysmic event that costs him nearly everything. Upon recovery, he chooses vengeance, the ramifications of which threaten to tear the heart out of his colleagues and Chastain itself.