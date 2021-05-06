‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Delivers an Intense Final Trailer

Paramount Pictures just unveiled a riveting final trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. The new trailer arrived along with a featurette and details on an opening night fan event.

Paramount’s partnering with Cinemark Theatres to host the special fan event on Thursday, May 27, 2021, one day prior to the film’s official release. Tickets to the screening and streaming live Q&A with actor/director John Krasinski are on sale now for the 5pm PT/8pm ET fan event taking place at more than 500+ theaters.

The fan event will feature a pre-taped intro delivered by Emily Blunt.

“The wait is over. We are excited to share this very special, one-of-a-kind film with audiences. Like the first movie, A Quiet Place Part II delivers another truly immersive, unforgettable cinematic experience,” stated Paramount Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson. “We are equally thrilled to team up with John to welcome moviegoers back into theatres with this unique fan event in collaboration with our partners at Cinemark.”

“Cinemark is all about providing unforgettable entertainment experiences to moviegoers, and we are so excited collaborate with Paramount on bringing this unique movie theatre moment to fans across the U.S. Audiences have been waiting to see A Quiet Place Part II, and we can think of no better way to welcome film lovers back to the immersive, cinematic experience and what is sure to be a robust blockbuster summer” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

John Krasinski, wrote, directed, and produced the sequel to his 2018 critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller also produced, with Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus executive producing.

Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds reprises her role as Regan Abbott, and Noah Jupe is back as Marcus Abbott. The sequel also stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and two-time Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, In America).

Paramount Pictures will open A Quiet Place Part II only in theaters on May 28, 2021.

The Plot:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.









