‘The Resident’ Season 4 Episode 3 Photos: “Accidental Patient” Plot and Trailer

An accident turns Cain into a patient on Fox’s The Resident season four episode three. “The Accidental Patient” airs on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily Van Camp as Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell. Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Dr. Mina Okafor, Jane Leeves is Dr. Kit Voss, Malcolm-Jamal Warner is Dr. AJ Austin, and Morris Chestnut is R. Barrett Cain.

“The Accidental Patient” Plot: When Cain tries to be a hero at a crash scene, he is struck by a car, causing Chastain’s doctors to put aside their personal issues to try and save his life. Conrad and Nic team up to help one of the crash victims whose secretive past makes it difficult to identify a diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Bell brings his TV crew to the hospital in hopes of garnering positive attention for Chastain, and Mina opens up to Nic, only to find out that Nic is holding on to a secret of her own.

The Official Season 4 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Entering its fourth season, The Resident will shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

This season, a glimpse at the harrowing nightmare that was COVID-19’s relentless grip on urban hospitals will give way, as the series jumps forward to sunnier days. With black-hearted Red Rock Mountain Medical figurehead Logan Kim ousted, the rudderless hospital finds its new CEO in star orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss, when she spearheads Chastain’s transition from private to public hospital. Now, after three seasons of bucking the system, the doctors have a seat at the table – and will fight to fix the broken machine from the inside.

Reeling from an earth-shattering loss, Dr. Devon Pravesh begins suffering from an identity crisis, as he blames the flawed public hospital model, of which he is now a part. After their challenging year, Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Nurse Practioner Nicolette Nevin tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. But shortly thereafter, Nic suffers a horrifying experience, the fallout of which will plague her for years. With support from both Conrad and Nic’s oldest friend, the unpredictable, sharp-tongued nurse Billie Ramos, Nic battles her trauma head-on to get back in the ring for her patients.

When Chastain’s public status and slashed payroll budget costs them their top surgeons, Dr. Randolph Bell finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora). Bell attempts to bring Dr. Wong to Chastain to increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital and to repair their complicated past.

Overqualified Surgical Resident Dr. Mina Okafor world is upended when she discovers her immigration status has been threatened in a way that even her brilliant, braggadocious mentor, Dr. AJ Austin may not be able to help her with. Dr. Barrett Cain is blindsided by karma and a colleague, in a cataclysmic event that costs him nearly everything. Upon recovery, he chooses vengeance, the ramifications of which threaten to tear the heart out of his colleagues and Chastain itself.