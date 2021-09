‘The Resident’ Season 5 Episode 3 Promo, Plot, Photos, and Air Date

Fox’s The Resident season five episode three promises to be one of the most emotional episodes to date. Episode two ended with Conrad learning devastating news about Nic, and episode three is going to find the staff attempting to save her life. Episode three, “The Long and Winding Road,” will air on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Returning cast members include Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, and Manish Dayal is Dr. Devon Pravesh. Jessica Lucas plays Dr. Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi is Dr. Leela Devi, and Miles Fowler is Trevor.

“The Long And Winding Road” Plot: When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision.

Meanwhile, The Raptor and Leela deal with a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Entering its fifth season, The Resident continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

Season four saw a multitude of highs and lows as the heroes at Chastain struggled to overcome the impossible, including the unprecedented and devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in a propulsive and emotional season five, the ante is upped, as the doctors continue to save patients and fight corruption in the healthcare system, this time with a partner. The alliance with Big Pharma that found a cure for sickle cell disease last season proves in season five to be a very sharp double-edged sword.

The season kicks off when a mysterious ransomware attack threatens the hospital, and DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Dayal) and Chastain’s recently appointed CEO, DR. KIT VOSS (Leeves), must make high-stakes, split-second decisions with lives in the balance. Meanwhile, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Czuchry) and NURSE PRACTITIONER NICOLETTE NEVIN’s (Emily VanCamp) attempts to navigate parenthood, marriage and work-life balance take a shocking turn when Conrad is forced to make a life-changing choice that will alter the course of their family forever.

After the unwanted arrival of DR. BILLIE SUTTON’s (Lucas) biological son, she is forced to confront her past head-on in hopes of healing. Luckily, she’ll have help with the emergence of a new friendship – and rivalry – with DR. AJ AUSTIN (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), who unknowingly takes an interest in Billie’s son, TREVOR (Fowler). Elsewhere, a wrench is thrown in the plans of DR. LEELA DEVI (Joshi), when an unannounced visitor threatens her new relationship, and DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Greenwood) moves forward with a surprising love interest.

A new wrinkle five episodes into the season will challenge audience expectations and reveal new truths about our characters. Old relationships will be tested, new ones formed, and the emergence of a widespread Medicare fraud scheme ensures Chastain will never be the same.