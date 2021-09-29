CBS’s FBI season four episode three finds OA torn up over being asked to touch base with an old buddy in order to solve a series of bombings. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Webb, episode three – “Trauma” – will air on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring season four cast members include Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm, Roshawn Franklin as Special Agent Trevor Hobbs, Carmen Lamar Gonzalez as Carla Flores, and Sagar Kiran as Roman Isco.

Cleveland Berto, Greg Perrow, Neil Hoover, Robbie Tann, Melinda Tanner, and Lauren Sowa guest star in episode three.

“Trauma” Plot: After the team finds a connection between bombings at government agencies and a private veterans’ club in New York City, Isobel tells OA to recruit his former Army buddy, Chris (Berto), for intel since he spends time at the club. However, knowing the difficulty soldiers like Chris often face returning to civilian life, OA is reluctant to follow orders.