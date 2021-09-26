Netflix released the first video clip from the much-anticipated series The Sandman during the streaming service’s special TUDUM global fan event. The one minute clip opens with Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess declaring, “Tonight we will achieve what no one has even attempted. We will summon and imprison…Death.”

The Sandman is based on the DC comics created by Neil Gaiman, and Gaiman joined series stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste to introduce the clip. They also announced the release of three gorgeous character posters representing Dream, Death, and Desire.

Neil Gaiman is involved in the series adaptation as an executive producer as well as a co-writer. Allan Heinberg is the season one showrunner and both writes and executive produces with co-writer David S. Goyer.

The Sandman Plot, Cast, and Character Descriptions, Courtesy of Netflix:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

• TOM STURRIDGE (Sweetbitter) is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming

• GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE (Game of Thrones) is LUCIFER, Ruler of Hell

• VIVIENNE ACHEAMPONG (The Witches) is LUCIENNE, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

• BOYD HOLBROOK (Narcos) is THE CORINTHIAN, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

• CHARLES DANCE (Game of Thrones) is RODERICK BURGESS, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician

• ASIM CHAUDHRY (Hitmen) is ABEL and SANJEEV BHASKAR (Yesterday) is CAIN, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

• KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE is DEATH, Dream’s wiser sister.

• MASON ALEXANDER PARK is DESIRE, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified.

• DONNA PRESTON is DESPAIR, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire.

• JENNA COLEMAN is JOHANNA CONSTANTINE, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire.

• NIAMH WALSH is YOUNG ETHEL CRIPPS, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

• JOELY RICHARDSON is ETHEL CRIPPS, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

• DAVID THEWLIS is JOHN DEE, Ethel’s son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth.

• KYO RA is ROSE WALKER, A young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

• STEPHEN FRY is GILBERT, Debonair protector of Rose Walker.

• RAZANE JAMMAL is LYTA HALL, Rose’s best friend and travel companion.

• SANDRA JAMES YOUNG is UNITY KINCAID, Heiress and mysterious benefactor.

• PATTON OSWALT to voice MATTHEW THE RAVEN, Dream’s trusted emissary. A Raven.