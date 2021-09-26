Netflix’s first-ever TUDUM global fan event offered the first look at the Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla. The sequel picks up the Vikings saga by following four famous Vikings – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and William the Conqueror.

Vikings starring Travis Fimmel (until Ragnar’s death in season four), Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, and Alexander Ludwig premiered on History in March 2013 and aired for six seasons, finishing up in December 2020. The sequel will air exclusively on Netflix and is expected to arrive in 2022.

The eight episode first season is written by Jeb Stuart, Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan, and Eoin McNamee. Stuart also serves as the season one showrunner and executive produces with Vikings creator Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber.

Netflix provided the following description of season one along with the key cast and their characters:

“The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Select recurring characters include: