‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast List

The CW’s kicking off season one of DC’s Stargirl on May 19, 2020, with the new comic book-inspired series taking over the Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT spot vacated by The Flash. Episode one was directed by Glen Winter and was written by the creator of the superhero character, Geoff Johns.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson (Roadies) as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart (Mississippi Requiem) as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano (Little Ghosts) as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood) as Yolanda Montez, and Anjelika Washington (We’re Not Friends) as Beth Chapel.

In addition, Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) is Cindy Burman, Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow) is Jordan Mahkent, Jake Austin Walker (Five Points) is Henry King Jr, Christopher James Baker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is Henry King Sr, and Hunter Sansone (Unfollowed) plays Cameron.

The “Pilot” Plot – SERIES PREMIERE — When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.