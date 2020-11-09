‘The Spanish Princess’ Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: “Plague”

Starz’s The Spanish Princess season two episode five finds Queen Catherine (Charlotte Hope) absolutely devastated after discovering her husband, King Henry, is having an affair with her lady-in-waiting, Bessie Blount (Chloe Harris). Episode five opens with Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) asking Catherine how she’s able to bear this betrayal, and Catherine admitting she can’t.

Queen Catherine confesses there’s nothing she can do; King Henry refuses to confide in her or admit what he’s doing. King Henry (Ruairi O’Connor), on the other hand, is jubilantly celebrating the great job he did in arranging Ursula Pole and Henry Stafford’s marriage. He informs Catherine they’ll have a masque performed after the wedding.

Henry leaves but not before saying, “The sun is shining. It’s a beautiful day for a wedding!”

Maggie Pole (Laura Carmichael) and Lina arrive after Henry’s exit and confirm Princess Mary is thriving. Catherine remains detached from her daughter, unwilling to bond with her child.

Following the completion of the wedding, Meg (Georgie Henley) confronts King Henry and demands her inheritance. He refuses, using the excuse she failed to keep the peace in Scotland. He reminds her she was prohibited from marrying if she wanted to remain regent following her King James’ death. It was her choice to disobey and hastily wed Angus Douglas.

Angered, Meg turns to Catherine and wonders how she can bear her “lying pig” of a brother. Meg warns she’s going to return to Scotland and reclaim what’s hers – with or without Henry’s help.

The masque commences and King Henry takes Queen Catherine’s hand while watching the dancers dressed as wild cats. Henry’s beaming while watching this performance, and Catherine takes that opportunity to ask her husband to come to her room that evening. He promises he will.

King Henry gives the performance a standing ovation. Catherine’s momentary joy vanishes when the female dancer removes her mask and is revealed to be Bessie. Those in attendance begin whispering as they realize what’s happened.

Thomas More (Andrew Buchan) and Maggie Pole have a quiet chat outside, away from the partying, and Maggie reveals her daughter seems content with Henry Stafford as a husband. She confesses she doesn’t enjoy carousing, and instead likes to slip away. As they talk, they notice William Compton (Luke Mullins) nearby. William falls to the ground, dead, and Thomas pulls Maggie away. William has the plague.

Maggie gives instructions to evacuate the court. No one is to come near this area.

Queen Catherine and King Henry hurriedly prepare to leave court and Thomas Wolsey (Philip Cumbus) is able to easily convince Henry to take refuge at his Hampton Court Palace rather than Windsor. Catherine’s not pleased with this change, but Wolsey has his way having usurped her position of influence over King Henry.

Maggie Pole, Thomas More, and Oviedo (Aaron Cobham) remain behind as everyone else heads off to Hampton Court. Maggie and Thomas may have been infected, and Oviedo’s been ordered by King Henry to guard the palace. William’s body is burned as are the items of clothing Maggie, Thomas, and Oviedo wore while tending to his body.

Despite the circumstances, Maggie and Thomas seem happy to spend time alone together.

During their carriage ride to Hampton, Catherine assures Bessie that Henry will tire of her. She labels Bessie just a temporary plaything, and she’s sure Henry will return to her. She promises Bessie will eventually be cast out of the palace.

As they speak, Bessie becomes nauseous. It’s revealed Bessie is pregnant with Henry’s child.

Edward Stafford (Olly Rix) greets Catherine as she exits the carriage at Hampton Court and both are amazed at this court’s opulence and how its appearance is even more impressive than Westminster Palace. Where did Wolsey’s money come from? It definitely wasn’t inherited.

Edward believes Wolsey’s only hosting them to increase his chances at being named Chancellor.

Queen Catherine meets in private with King Henry and delivers the news Bessie’s pregnant. Henry asks if it’s his and Catherine reveals she knows of no other man who’s been bedding Bessie.

Henry commands Catherine fetch Bessie and once she’s located, Bessie joins them and admits Henry took her virginity. He’s the only man who’s ever shared her bed. Catherine wants her sent away, but Henry shocks her by demanding Bessie stay and be taken care of. He believes Bessie will deliver him a son and doesn’t appear concerned it will be a bastard.

Elsewhere, Meg returns to Scotland and asks the Duke of Albany (Gordon Kennedy) to turn over custody of her sons. He calls for them to be brought to her and assures Meg she can visit them whenever she likes. He reminds Meg he’s regent and warns blood will flow if the future king of Scotland is returned to the Earl of Angus’ custody. He reveals Angus has made himself at home at Holyrood and has been sleeping with Jane Stewart.

Over at Hampton Court, a lavish feast is underway as Charlie Brandon (Jordan Renzo) and Edward Stafford pepper Wolsey with questions as to the source of his wealth. Charlie asks about a hidden mistress and Catherine appears to be on the verge of tears.

Wolsey reveals the Pope has elevated him to cardinal. King Henry leads a toast to Wolsey as Catherine has had enough and leaves the table. Wolsey seizes that opportunity to embarrass the Queen on her way out of the room, leading his own toast to King Henry who “sires another child.” Those gathered are shocked, unaware Catherine’s pregnant. She confirms she’s not and Henry clarifies Bessie is carrying his child.

“This time I’m certain it’s a boy,” says King Henry, accepting congratulations from those at this table.

Later, King Henry joins Queen Catherine in her room, sending Bessie out. Catherine confesses she doesn’t want Bessie tending to her any longer, and Henry assures her Bessie means nothing to him. Henry explains that if Bessie can have a son, then he’ll know he’s not the problem – Catherine is.

Wolsey has Henry convinced God is punishing them.

Catherine leaves her room later and encounters Edward who shares important news. The French are paying Wolsey to influence King Henry on their behalf.

Back at Westminster, the body count rises as more people – including many children – fall victim to the plague. Maggie’s in the throne room when Thomas joins her, and she comments about the quietness. There aren’t any spies or gossips intruding on their peace. She recalls her youth in that very chamber and how she felt at home there, able to speak her mind freely.

With Thomas urging her on, she confesses what she’d like to speak about without any repercussions or judgment. Her private thoughts would reflect her desire for her mother’s touch and memories of only good things that happened before she lost her innocence. She also confesses she’d speak of love.