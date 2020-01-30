The Walking Dead Debuts New Mid-Season 10 Posters

AMC’s showing off a batch of character posters in support of the mid-season return of The Walking Dead. Season 10 resumes on February 23, 2020, with new episodes airing on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

The new posters feature Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Danai Gurira as Michonne, and Samantha Morton as Alpha.

The network also confirmed the plot for the upcoming second half of season 10:

The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.

Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.

But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.







