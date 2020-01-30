Riverdale Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Men of Honor”

Lucy Hale makes her debut as Katy Keene in The CW’s Riverdale season four episode 12. Directed by Catriona McKenzie from a script by Ariana Jackson, “Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor” will air on February 5, 2020.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor” Plot: LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE — Archie (Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Reinhart) and Alice’s (Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Morgan), Kevin (Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale.

Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale).





