‘The White Lotus’ Series Trailer and Episode Details

HBO’s just dropped the official trailer for the upcoming limited series, The White Lotus, created, written, and directed by Mike White (Enlightened, Pasadena). Described as a social satire, the six-episode series is set to premiere on July 11, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The limited series’ cast includes Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), and Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade). Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and Steve Zahn (Treme) also star.

HBO’s trailer release was accompanied by descriptions of the limited series’ six episodes along with the official synopsis.

“The series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Among the employees at The White Lotus are the fastidious resort manager Armond (Bartlett), who, after a sudden trauma, begins a dramatic downward spiral – and the down-to-earth spa manager, Belinda (Rothwell) who gets taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by a needy guest. The vacationers include the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Britton), a successful type-A exec, who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees; her husband, Mark (Zahn), dealing with both an embarrassing health crisis and a terminal inferiority complex; their teenaged son, Quinn (Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer, experiencing the wonder of nature for the very first time; their daughter, Olivia (Sweeney), and her friend, Paula (O’Grady), sharp-tongued college sophomores who cast a sardonic eye on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around them.

The handsome, entitled Shane Patton (Lacy) is here with his beautiful bride, Rachel (Daddario). Shane and Rachel are in the throes of young love, but as they get to know each other better in this new, intimate environment, clouds of doubt appear – and by the time Shane’s intrusive mother, Kitty (Shannon) surprises them with an unwelcome visit, their fairytale honeymoon has begun to unravel. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman, recovering from the death of her mother, traveling alone to the hotel, looking for love and in desperate need of a massage.”

The White Lotus Episode Guide:

Episode 1: “Arrivals”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As a new wave of guests arrive at the White Lotus, resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) tries to assuage an unreasonable Shane (Jake Lacy) and his easy-going new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), while spa director Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) calms a grieving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). Meanwhile, Nicole (Connie Britton) suggests her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) distract himself from a health scare by spending time with their son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who’s been cast out by his sister Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady).

Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A cautiously optimistic Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) walks a fine line with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), while Armond (Murray Bartlett) brainstorms ways to deal with Shane (Jake Lacy). After her husband belittles her work, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) approaches Nicole (Connie Britton) for advice. Paula (Brittany O’Grady) and Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) lose track of their stash, while a revived Mark (Steve Zahn) attempts to connect with Quinn (Fred Hechinger).

Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Stripped of his gadgets, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reluctantly takes a scuba class with Mark (Steve Zahn), who’s struggling to process revelations regarding his late father. Hoping to reignite the spark with Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Shane (Jake Lacy) enlists Armond (Murray Bartlett) to help plan a romantic evening. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) leans on Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) for support as she scatters her mother’s ashes at sea. Paula (Brittany O’Grady) keeps a secret from a suspicious Olivia (Sydney Sweeney).

Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After Shane (Jake Lacy) shoots down her latest career plans, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) is further blindsided by an unexpected arrival. Just as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) begins to take her business proposition seriously, Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) attention turns to an intriguing hotel guest. Meanwhile, Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) renewed commitment to sobriety is put to the test.

Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Armond (Murray Bartlett) attempts to do damage control, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) tries to redirect Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) focus to her business proposal. Paula (Brittany O’Grady) grows increasingly disillusioned with the Mossbachers. A sidelined Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) begins to question her future. Nicole (Connie Britton) rebuffs Mark (Steve Zahn) for airing their dirty laundry to Quinn (Fred Hechinger).

Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) shares some harsh truths with Shane (Jake Lacy) and confides in Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who’s reeling from bad news of her own. As the Mossbachers turn the page on their harrowing scare, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reveals major life plans. With nothing left to lose, Armond (Murray Bartlett) goes on an all-out bender – and exacts the ultimate revenge on his nemesis.

