‘Candyman’ Trailer: People Just Can’t Refrain From Saying His Name

Writer/director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and writer/producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) revive the Candyman franchise with a new adaptation of the original 1992 film, written by Bernard Rose, and the short story by Clive Barker. Universal’s just released a creepy official trailer in which pretty much everyone’s guilty of repeatedly saying “Candyman” – despite the fact you’re never supposed to utter his name.

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Generation), and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead). Win Rosenfeld co-wrote the screenplay and serves as a producer along with Peele and Ian Cooper. David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive produce.

Universal Pictures will unleash Candyman in theaters on August 27, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.







