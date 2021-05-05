‘House of the Dragon’ – First Photos from the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

The first official photos have arrived in support of HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel, House of the Dragon. The upcoming fantasy series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.
Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer. Co-creator Ryan Condal writes, executive produces, and is the co-showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik. Executive producer Sapochnik directed the pilot as well as additional season one episodes.
Vince Gerardis, writer Sara Hess, and Ron Schmidt also executive produce. Geeta V. Patel, Greg Yaitanes, and Clare Kilner are involved with the series as directors.
HBO is currently in production on House of the Dragon and is targeting a 2022 premiere.
HBO confirmed the following cast details and plot synopsis:
“The series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.”
- Emma D’Arcy as “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen”: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.
- Matt Smith as “Prince Daemon Targaryen”: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…
- Steve Toussaint as “Lord Corlys Velaryon” (“The Sea Snake”): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.
- Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower”: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.
- Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower”: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.