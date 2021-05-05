‘House of the Dragon’ – First Photos from the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

The first official photos have arrived in support of HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel, House of the Dragon. The upcoming fantasy series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer. Co-creator Ryan Condal writes, executive produces, and is the co-showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik. Executive producer Sapochnik directed the pilot as well as additional season one episodes.

Vince Gerardis, writer Sara Hess, and Ron Schmidt also executive produce. Geeta V. Patel, Greg Yaitanes, and Clare Kilner are involved with the series as directors.

HBO is currently in production on House of the Dragon and is targeting a 2022 premiere.

HBO confirmed the following cast details and plot synopsis:

“The series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.”